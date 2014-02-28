ADVERTISEMENT
2014’s Best in Multimedia
Bob Grant | Dec 27, 2014 | 2 min read
The Scientist’s standout videos and slideshows of the year
Birds and Choppers Don’t Mix
Bob Grant | Mar 5, 2014 | 2 min read
A new study finds that birdstrike is a huge threat to US Army, Navy, Coast Guard, and Air Force helicopters operating within the United States.
Air Traffic
Tracy Vence | Mar 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Scientists use DNA sequencing to identify what’s attracting birds to airports, where midair collisions with planes can be devastating.
Midair Collision
Tracy Vence | Feb 28, 2014 | 1 min read
A Canada goose smashes into the cockpit of a small plane, highlighting the dangers of birdstrikes.
