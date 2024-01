Neurological representations of different tastes—like those of different smells but unlike those of sight, hearing, and touch—do not cluster in distinct spots within a murine brain region, a study shows.

Neurons for Taste Loosely Distributed in Mouse Gustatory Cortex

