ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
blogging
blogging
Setting the Record Straight
Daniel Cossins
| Oct 1, 2014
| 10+ min read
Scientists are taking to social media to challenge weak research, share replication attempts in real time, and counteract hype. Will this online discourse enrich the scientific process?
Welcome Back, Pharmalot
Tracy Vence
| Jun 4, 2014
| 1 min read
The Wall Street Journal
revives the popular blog covering pharmaceutical and biotech industry news.
Blogger Reports STAP Success
Tracy Vence
| Apr 1, 2014
| 2 min read
A stem-cell researcher claims to have reproduced stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency by following a revised protocol posted online last week.
Goodbye, Pharmalot
Kerry Grens
| Jan 2, 2014
| 2 min read
The popular blog covering pharmaceutical and biotech industry news has been shuttered.
Fraud Watchdog Blogger Revealed
Dan Cossins
| Jan 6, 2013
| 2 min read
The author of a whistleblower blog has revealed his identity after the site was suspended due to legal threats from accused scientists.
Arsenic-based Life Challenged Again
Hannah Waters
| Jan 24, 2012
| 1 min read
An attempt to regrow the infamous GFAJ-1 bacteria, reported to incorporate arsenic into its DNA backbone, has failed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT