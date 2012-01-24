ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. blogs

blogs

Setting the Record Straight
Daniel Cossins | Oct 1, 2014 | 10+ min read
Scientists are taking to social media to challenge weak research, share replication attempts in real time, and counteract hype. Will this online discourse enrich the scientific process?
Welcome Back, Pharmalot
Tracy Vence | Jun 4, 2014 | 1 min read
The Wall Street Journal revives the popular blog covering pharmaceutical and biotech industry news.
Blogger Reports STAP Success
Tracy Vence | Apr 1, 2014 | 2 min read
A stem-cell researcher claims to have reproduced stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency by following a revised protocol posted online last week.
Goodbye, Pharmalot
Kerry Grens | Jan 2, 2014 | 2 min read
The popular blog covering pharmaceutical and biotech industry news has been shuttered.  
Arsenic-based Life Challenged Again
Hannah Waters | Jan 24, 2012 | 1 min read
An attempt to regrow the infamous GFAJ-1 bacteria, reported to incorporate arsenic into its DNA backbone, has failed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT