The birds also decrease their heart rate and chill their blood to maintain flight in hypoxic conditions.

Bar-Headed Geese Slow Their Metabolism to Soar over Everest

Bar-Headed Geese Slow Their Metabolism to Soar over Everest

Bar-Headed Geese Slow Their Metabolism to Soar over Everest

The birds also decrease their heart rate and chill their blood to maintain flight in hypoxic conditions.

The birds also decrease their heart rate and chill their blood to maintain flight in hypoxic conditions.