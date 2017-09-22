ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: 99-Million-Year-Old Blood Sucker
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Dec 13, 2017 | 1 min read
Scientists have found the oldest known specimen of a blood-sucking insect together with the remains of its host. 
Image of the Day: Mouth Parts
The Scientist Staff | Sep 22, 2017 | 1 min read
A high-resolution microscope reveals the intricate inner structure of the blood-sucking tsetse fly’s saliva tube. 
