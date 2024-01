A study in people fails to detect differences in the brain’s response to fear or anxiety, long thought to be controlled by different neural circuits.

Brain Circuitry for Fear and Anxiety Is the Same on fMRI

Brain Circuitry for Fear and Anxiety Is the Same on fMRI

Brain Circuitry for Fear and Anxiety Is the Same on fMRI

A study in people fails to detect differences in the brain’s response to fear or anxiety, long thought to be controlled by different neural circuits.

A study in people fails to detect differences in the brain’s response to fear or anxiety, long thought to be controlled by different neural circuits.