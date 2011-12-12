ADVERTISEMENT
Bumblebees’ Electric Sense
Tanya Lewis
| May 31, 2016
| 3 min read
Tiny hairs may enable the insects to detect floral electric fields, according to a study.
Honeybee Compound for Hair Loss?
Jef Akst
| Dec 11, 2014
| 1 min read
Propolis, a natural product used by honeybees to repair their hives, stimulates hair growth in shaved mice.
Why People Lost Their Fur
Ruth Williams
| Dec 12, 2011
| 4 min read
The need for ancient humans to keep cool during the day might explain their lack of body hair but not why they walked on two feet.
