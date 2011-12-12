ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. body hair

body hair

Bumblebees’ Electric Sense
Tanya Lewis | May 31, 2016 | 3 min read
Tiny hairs may enable the insects to detect floral electric fields, according to a study.
Honeybee Compound for Hair Loss?
Jef Akst | Dec 11, 2014 | 1 min read
Propolis, a natural product used by honeybees to repair their hives, stimulates hair growth in shaved mice.
Why People Lost Their Fur
Ruth Williams | Dec 12, 2011 | 4 min read
The need for ancient humans to keep cool during the day might explain their lack of body hair but not why they walked on two feet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT