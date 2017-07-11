ADVERTISEMENT
Bombus impatiens

Image of the Day: Bees, Flowers, and Pollen Showers
The Scientist Staff | Jul 11, 2017 | 1 min read
Bumblebees (Bombus impatiens) can amass pollen by “buzzing”—or oscillating—against a flower, creating a gentle flurry of grains.
