Researchers find a way to wipe out the brain’s immune cell corps and send in new and improved versions.

Replacing Microglia Treats Neurodegenerative Disease in Mice

Replacing Microglia Treats Neurodegenerative Disease in Mice

Researchers find a way to wipe out the brain’s immune cell corps and send in new and improved versions.

Researchers find a way to wipe out the brain’s immune cell corps and send in new and improved versions.