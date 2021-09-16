ADVERTISEMENT
several blue office chairs sit empty in a carpeted room, with a paper sign saying &quot;Vaccination centre welcome&quot; pasted on the white wall above.
Is a Winter COVID-19 Case Surge Coming?
Low booster rates and immune-evading SARS-CoV-2 variants could spell bad news, experts say. 
A germinal center inside a lymph node
Slow Vaccine Delivery May Maximize Immune Response
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Sep 23, 2022 | 5 min read
A vaccine strategy involving formulation changes, an initial escalating dose, and a longer wait for booster immunization results in more-effective antibody production against HIV in rhesus monkeys, a study finds.
Small vaccine bottles on a conveyer belt
Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Omicron Boosters Get OK from the FDA
Catherine Offord | Aug 31, 2022 | 3 min read
The immunizations are designed to target the latest Omicron subvariants, and are only authorized for people who have already received their primary vaccinations.
Four glass vials sit on a reflective tabletop next to a syringe. Each is labeled as a subsequent dose in a four-dose series of COVID-19 vaccines.
What We Know About Getting a Second Booster Shot of COVID-19 Vaccines
Dan Robitzski | Aug 11, 2022 | 10+ min read
Studies show that a fourth mRNA vaccine dose offers the elderly and other high-risk groups strong protection against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, but experts say benefits for other populations may be more limited.
stained microscope image of a germinal center inside a lymph node
Booster Is Best in the Same Limb as Initial Vaccine: Mouse Study
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | May 6, 2022 | 4 min read
Compared to mice who got the doses in separate limbs, animals receiving flu shots in the same paw for both a first and second dose had better-trained memory B cells that bound tighter to the vaccine antigen.
People waiting in line for COVID Vaccine
CDC: COVID-19 Booster Effectiveness Wanes After Four Months
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Feb 14, 2022 | 2 min read

The agency also finds that third shots prevented hospitalizations during the Omicron wave.


Updated Mar 8
A healthcare worker holds up three syringes with clear medicine
To Booster or Not: Scientists and Regulators Debate
Jef Akst | Sep 16, 2021 | 7 min read
President Biden’s planned rollout of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses is set to begin next week, but questions remain about who should get them.
