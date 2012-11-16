ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. BP

BP

BP Denies Full Blame
Jef Akst | Feb 27, 2013 | 1 min read
The oil company tells a US court that it is not solely responsible for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.
BP to Pay $350 Million to Science
Beth Marie Mole | Nov 16, 2012 | 1 min read
As part of a $4.5 billion settlement with the federal government over the catastrophic 2010 oil spill, BP will continue to fund research in the Gulf of Mexico.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT