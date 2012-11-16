ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
BP
BP
BP Denies Full Blame
Jef Akst
| Feb 27, 2013
| 1 min read
The oil company tells a US court that it is not solely responsible for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.
BP to Pay $350 Million to Science
Beth Marie Mole
| Nov 16, 2012
| 1 min read
As part of a $4.5 billion settlement with the federal government over the catastrophic 2010 oil spill, BP will continue to fund research in the Gulf of Mexico.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT