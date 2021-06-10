ADVERTISEMENT
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.
Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.
brain plasticity
brain plasticity
2023 Brain Prize Awarded for Research on Synaptic Plasticity
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Mar 23, 2023
| 3 min read
The Lundbeck Foundation announces an international cohort of neuroscientists have collectively won the €1.3 million Brain Prize.
Mitochondrial Metabolism Dictates Neurons’ Growth Rate
Katherine Irving
| Jan 30, 2023
| 4 min read
Altering the rate of respiration in mitochondria changes how fast neurons grow, making mouse neurons grow more like human ones and vice versa, a study finds.
Ketamine Flips a “Switch” in Mice’s Brain Circuitry: Study
Andy Carstens
| Dec 9, 2022
| 6 min read
After injecting moderate doses of the dissociative anesthetic into the animals, previously “awake” brain cells go dark, and those that had been dormant suddenly light up.
How Fear Restructures the Mouse Brain
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Aug 15, 2022
| 4 min read
By combining deep learning and electron microscopy, researchers now have a more detailed understanding of how fear changes the brain.
Giannina Descalzi Studies the Factors Underlying Chronic Pain
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| May 16, 2022
| 3 min read
The University of Guelph neuroscientist is scoping out the brain regions and genes that change as a consequence of pain that lasts for months or even years.
Ursula Bellugi, Leading Sign Language Neuroscientist, Dies at 91
Lisa Winter
| May 11, 2022
| 3 min read
Her research showed that communication via sign language is as neurologically complex as spoken language.
Termite Brains Anticipate Future Visual Challenges
Chloe Tenn
| Feb 1, 2022
| 2 min read
Dampwood termites with the potential to leave the colony have larger optic lobes before ever being exposed to different visual environments, an example of predictive brain plasticity.
Tinkering with Gut Microbes Boosts Brain Plasticity in Mice
Sophie Fessl, PhD
| Jan 13, 2022
| 4 min read
Intestinal bacteria contribute to the effect of stimulating environments on the brain’s ability to adapt, a study concludes.
Scientists Discover “Gorditas” and Other Novel Brain Cell Types
Amanda Heidt
| Jun 10, 2021
| 5 min read
A pool of neural stem cells that ordinarily lies dormant in the brains of adult mice spawns two types of never-before-documented glial cells when artificially reactivated, potentially pointing to a novel mechanism of brain plasticity.
