ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Brainbow mice

Brainbow mice

Big Data and the Brain
Tracy Vence | Dec 8, 2014 | 1 min read
Advances in imaging have inundated neuroscientists with massive amounts of information on synaptic connections, among other things. The challenge now is to understand it all.
Mental Map
Abdul-Kareem Ahmed | Nov 13, 2013 | 5 min read
From determining structures to figuring out functions, brain-mapping scientists are applying new technologies to understand the hub of the central nervous system.
Critical Connections
Karen Hopkin | Dec 1, 2011 | 9 min read
Through a series of sustained collaborations, Joshua Sanes has deciphered the molecular synergy that guides synapse formation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT