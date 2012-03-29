ADVERTISEMENT
Vector illustration of a courthouse with test tubes as pillars
CRISPR Patent Ruling Favors Broad Institute
The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.
The White House
Eric Lander Allegedly Bullied, Disrespected Staff
Amanda Heidt | Feb 7, 2022 | 4 min read
More than a dozen current and former members of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy have shared details of alleged mistreatment, prompting President Biden’s top scientist to issue a formal apology.
Biden Names Geneticist Eric Lander as Top Science Adviser
Max Kozlov | Jan 18, 2021 | 3 min read
If confirmed, Lander will head the Office of Science and Technology Policy, a position that President Donald Trump left vacant for 18 months at the beginning of his term.
Berkeley CRISPR Inventors Get Another Important European Patent
Jim Daley | Mar 12, 2018 | 2 min read
This is the second patent the European Patent Office has issued to the institutions of Jennifer Doudna, Emmanuelle Charpentier, and colleagues.
That Other CRISPR Patent Dispute
Kerry Grens | Aug 31, 2016 | 5 min read
The Broad Institute and Rockefeller University disagree over which scientists should be named as inventors on certain patents involving the gene-editing technology.
Up, Up, and Array
Megan Scudellari | Apr 1, 2013 | 8 min read
By scrutinizing gene expression profiles instead of individual oncogenes, Todd Golub launched a powerful platform for diagnosing, classifying, and treating cancer.
Collecting Cancer Data
Hannah Waters | Mar 29, 2012 | 4 min read
Two new cancer cell line databases bursting with genomic and drug profiling data may help researchers identify drug targets.
