Image of the Day: &ldquo;Ringing&rdquo; Coral Reefs
Image of the Day: “Ringing” Coral Reefs
Algae on the reefs make a sound when they produce gas bubbles.
Image of the Day: 3-Billion-Year-Old Bubbles 
The Scientist Staff | May 10, 2017 | 1 min read
Fossilized gas bubbles, formed from being trapped by microbial biofilms, provide the oldest signature of life in terrestrial hot springs.
