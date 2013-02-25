ADVERTISEMENT
bees, bumblebee, honeybee, insect, pollination, pollinator decline, insect decline, biodiversity
Bee Reports over the Past Century Indicate a Loss of Diversity
An analysis of museum data and naturalists' observations finds that the number of bee species recorded has been declining since the 1990s. The first global, long-term study of bee trends adds to mounting evidence that the pollinators are in trouble worldwide.
Climate Change Linked to Drop in Bumble Bee Numbers: Study
Lisa Winter | Feb 7, 2020 | 3 min read
The rate of population decline is outpacing the ability of the bees to find a new habitat.
Image of the Day: Corn Fed
Catherine Offord | Nov 29, 2018 | 1 min read
Bumblebee colonies grow poorly in landscapes dominated by maize, researchers find.
Pesticide Exposure Alters Bumblebees’ Behavior in Their Nests
Ruth Williams | Nov 8, 2018 | 3 min read
A high-tech approach to monitoring bee activity inside the nest reveals how the neonicotinoid imidacloprid impairs colony growth.
Bees Stopped Buzzing During the 2017 Eclipse
Catherine Offord | Oct 11, 2018 | 2 min read
The insects fell silent as the moon cast a shadow over parts of North America last summer, researchers report.
a bumblebee on an orange flower
New Pesticide Affects Bumblebee Reproduction
Shawna Williams | Aug 15, 2018 | 2 min read
Sulfoxaflor, an alternative insect-killer to older chemicals that decimate pollinators, turns out to kneecap colonies.
Bumblebees Fare Better in the City Than in the Countryside
Catherine Offord | Jun 27, 2018 | 2 min read
Urban colonies had more offspring, survived longer, and hosted fewer parasites.
Study: Bumblebee Species Declining Worldwide
Aggie Mika | Jul 20, 2017 | 2 min read
The first global evaluation of populations demonstrates that certain species are diminishing considerably.
Image of the Day: Bees, Flowers, and Pollen Showers
The Scientist Staff | Jul 11, 2017 | 1 min read
Bumblebees (Bombus impatiens) can amass pollen by “buzzing”—or oscillating—against a flower, creating a gentle flurry of grains.
Field Studies Confirm Neonicotinoids’ Harm to Bees
Ashley P. Taylor | Jun 29, 2017 | 5 min read
Two large studies find that, in real-world conditions, the insecticides are detrimental to honey bees and bumblebees.
More Details on How Pesticides Harm Bees
Diana Kwon | May 2, 2017 | 2 min read
Scientists report that thiamethoxam exposure impairs bumblebees’ reproduction and honey bees’ ability to fly.
Image of the Day: Busy Bees
The Scientist Staff | Feb 20, 2017 | 1 min read
Worker bumblebees vary in how efficiently they bring pollen and nectar back to the hive—the most active foragers can make up to 40 times more trips than the least active ones.
First Bumblebee Species Declared Endangered in U.S.
Kerry Grens | Jan 11, 2017 | 2 min read
The federal government concludes the rusty patched bumblebee is nearing extinction.
Bumblebees Pick Infected Tomato Plants
Ashley P. Taylor | Aug 11, 2016 | 3 min read
Tomatoes infected with cucumber mosaic virus lure the pollinators, according to a study.
Opinion: Bumblebees in Trouble
Nancy Stamp | Jun 29, 2014 | 3 min read
Commercialization has sickened wild bumblebees around the world. Can we save them? 
Insect-Inspired Sensors Improve Tiny Robot’s Flight
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Jun 17, 2014 | 4 min read
Microroboticists have designed simple sensors based on insect light organs called ocelli to stabilize a miniature flying robot.
The Scientist on The Pulse #5
Kerry Grens | Feb 26, 2014 | 1 min read
Bee virus spreads, blight-reistant potato, OCD in dogs
Loss of Bees Bad for Plants
Chris Palmer | Jul 23, 2013 | 2 min read
Removing just a single bee species from an ecosystem can decrease the ability of the remaining species to pollinate plants.
Behavior Brief
Kate Yandell | Feb 25, 2013 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
