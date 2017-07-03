ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. cabbage white butterflies

cabbage white butterflies

Image of the Day: Teeth
The Scientist Staff | Jul 3, 2017 | 1 min read
Once mated, female cabbage white butterflies (Pieris rapae) use their "vagina dentata" to rip through the hard encasing of a male’s ejaculated spermatophore. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT