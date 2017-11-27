ADVERTISEMENT
crane fly fossil
Image of the Day: Fossilized Eyes
Both modern and ancient crane fly eyes contain eumelanin, a light-screening pigment.
calcification

Image of the Day: Mussel Bubble
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Nov 27, 2017 | 1 min read
Scientists examine the effect of ocean acidification on mussel larvae.
