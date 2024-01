The US lacks standardized methods to assess products for potency and safety. That’s a big problem for the labs tasked with doing the testing.

Variation in Cannabis Testing Challenges a Young Industry

Variation in Cannabis Testing Challenges a Young Industry

The US lacks standardized methods to assess products for potency and safety. That’s a big problem for the labs tasked with doing the testing.

The US lacks standardized methods to assess products for potency and safety. That’s a big problem for the labs tasked with doing the testing.