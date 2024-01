A regulatory change initiated during the Obama administration appears set to be put into practice, allowing more than one supplier of cannabis research products.

DEA Moves Toward Approving More Research Marijuana Growers

DEA Moves Toward Approving More Research Marijuana Growers

A regulatory change initiated during the Obama administration appears set to be put into practice, allowing more than one supplier of cannabis research products.

A regulatory change initiated during the Obama administration appears set to be put into practice, allowing more than one supplier of cannabis research products.