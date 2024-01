While the higher temperatures and CO 2 levels associated with climate change currently fuel plant productivity, a study finds that changing conditions could take a toll on photosynthesis rates in regions outside the Arctic within a decade.

Climate Change Likely to Slow Plant Growth in Northern Hemisphere

