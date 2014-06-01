ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. carcinogens

carcinogens

Consilience, Episode 3: Cancer, Obscured
Ben Andrew Henry | Apr 14, 2017 | 7 min read
Ben Henry explores the science behind a deep-fried cancer scare and traditional treatments that may shrink tumors.
WHO: Some Meats May Cause Cancer
Tracy Vence | Oct 27, 2015 | 2 min read
Experts discuss the agency’s classification of red and processed meats as probable and confirmed carcinogens, respectively.
Mutagens and Multivitamins
Megan Scudellari | Jun 1, 2014 | 9 min read
Not one to shy away from controversy, Bruce Ames has pitted himself against industry groups, environmentalists, and his peers through his work identifying DNA mutagens. And he’s not done yet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT