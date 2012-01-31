carnivorous plant

ADVERTISEMENT
How Plants Evolved to Eat Meat
Diana Kwon
| Feb 6, 2017
| 2 min read
Pitcher plants across different continents acquired their tastes for meat in similar ways.
Slippery When Wet
Jenny Rood
| Jan 14, 2015
| 2 min read
Carnivorous pitcher plants gobble more ants by turning off their traps in dry weather.
Ants on Burglar Watch
Kate Yandell
| May 22, 2013
| 3 min read
An ant species that lives on a carnivorous pitcher plant keeps nutrient thieves from escaping by eating them.
Behavior Brief
Dan Cossins
| Oct 8, 2012
| 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Hannah Waters
| Jan 31, 2012
| 4 min read
A roundup of recent studies in behavior research
