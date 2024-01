Scientists removed unnecessary sections of the Cas13 enzyme, creating a mini-enzyme that works and fits with other CRISPR elements into a single gene therapy vector.

The Wonderfully Shrunken Cas13

The Wonderfully Shrunken Cas13

Scientists removed unnecessary sections of the Cas13 enzyme, creating a mini-enzyme that works and fits with other CRISPR elements into a single gene therapy vector.

Scientists removed unnecessary sections of the Cas13 enzyme, creating a mini-enzyme that works and fits with other CRISPR elements into a single gene therapy vector.