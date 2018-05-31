ADVERTISEMENT
caveolae
Jim Daley
| Jun 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the June 2018 issue of
The Scientist
.
New Technologies Shed Light on Caveolae
Ben Nichols
| Jun 1, 2018
| 10+ min read
The functions of the cellular invaginations identified more than half a century ago are now beginning to be understood in detail.
Infographic: Caveolae Form and Function
Ben Nichols
| May 31, 2018
| 1 min read
Researchers interrogate the cavernous structures on the surface of cells to better understand how they affect membrane function.
