caveolae

Contributors
Jim Daley | Jun 1, 2018 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the June 2018 issue of The Scientist.
New Technologies Shed Light on Caveolae
Ben Nichols | Jun 1, 2018 | 10+ min read
The functions of the cellular invaginations identified more than half a century ago are now beginning to be understood in detail.
Infographic: Caveolae Form and Function
Ben Nichols | May 31, 2018 | 1 min read
Researchers interrogate the cavernous structures on the surface of cells to better understand how they affect membrane function.
