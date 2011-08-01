ADVERTISEMENT
Cell Cannibalism as Cancer Defense
Jef Akst | Jul 11, 2017 | 1 min read
A new study suggests that the mysterious process by which one cell consumes another may be triggered by cell division, potentially helping to fight tumor growth.
It's a Cell-Eat-Cell World
Jef Akst | Aug 1, 2011 | 10+ min read
For more than 100 years, pathologists have observed cancer cells engulfing other live cells, but scientists are only now beginning to understand how it happens and what it means for tumorigenesis.
