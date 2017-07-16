Cell stiffness

ADVERTISEMENT
How Red Blood Cells Get Their Dimples
Ashley Yeager | Sep 1, 2018 | 3 min read
Myosin proteins tug on the cell membrane, giving an erythrocyte its distinct shape.
Water Level in a Cell Can Determine Its Fate
Kerry Grens | Sep 27, 2017 | 2 min read
Adding or removing water changes how stem cells differentiate.
The Mechanobiology Garage
Andy Tay | Jul 16, 2017 | 7 min read
New tools for investigating how physical forces affect cells
