cerebral lateralization

Like Humans, Walruses and Bats Cuddle Infants on Their Left Sides
Katarina Zimmer | Jan 10, 2018 | 4 min read
These mothers and babies keep each other in their left visual fields during maternal care, which aids right-hemisphere processing. 
Whistle While You Work Your Brain
Kerry Grens | Oct 1, 2015 | 4 min read
Communication based on whistles offers a “natural experiment” for studying how the brain processes language.
Lefties, Language, and Lateralization
Bob Grant | Oct 1, 2015 | 4 min read
The long-sought genetic link between handedness and language lateralization patterns in the brain is turning out to be illusory.
Whistle Stop
The Scientist Staff | Sep 30, 2015 | 1 min read
Visit the remote Turkish village where the musical language that residents use to communicate across valleys is elucidating how language is processed in the brain.
