  3. cerebral palsy

Image of the Day: Wiggles and Squirms
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 29, 2019 | 1 min read
An artificially intelligent program tracks the motion of infants to help doctors look for links to disorders with abnormal motions.
Robotic Orthotics Aid Gait in Kids with Cerebral Palsy
Aggie Mika | Aug 24, 2017 | 2 min read
The wearable technology, akin to motorized leg braces, help children with physical disabilities extend their knees as they walk. 
