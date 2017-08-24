cerebral palsy treatment

ADVERTISEMENT
Robotic Orthotics Aid Gait in Kids with Cerebral Palsy
Aggie Mika | Aug 24, 2017 | 2 min read
The wearable technology, akin to motorized leg braces, help children with physical disabilities extend their knees as they walk. 
