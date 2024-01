Several studies have supported the idea that “chief” cells in the stomach revert to stem cells and lead to cancer, but new results do not observe such dedifferentiation.

New Report Counters Claims on the Origin of Gastric Cancer

New Report Counters Claims on the Origin of Gastric Cancer

New Report Counters Claims on the Origin of Gastric Cancer

Several studies have supported the idea that “chief” cells in the stomach revert to stem cells and lead to cancer, but new results do not observe such dedifferentiation.

Several studies have supported the idea that “chief” cells in the stomach revert to stem cells and lead to cancer, but new results do not observe such dedifferentiation.