chromatophores

Image of the Day: Brand New Pyjamas
The Scientist Staff | Aug 23, 2017 | 1 min read
As it matures, this chromatophore-clad pyjama squid (Sepioloidea lineolata) hatchling will learn to use the color-changing cells that adorn its body to alter its appearance.
