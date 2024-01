Having two different endosymbionts may allow the ciliate Pseudoblepharisma tenue to live in both oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor zones of the muddy bogs of southern Germany.

A Protist Hosts Both Green Algae and Purple Bacteria Symbionts

