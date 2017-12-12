ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Clams

Clams

wood-boring clam
Image of the Day: Not What You Think
Carolyn Wilke | Apr 4, 2019 | 2 min read
Newly discovered and rather phallic-looking clams dwell at the bottom of the ocean and are some of only a few animals known to eat wood.  

Image of the Day: Lonesome Clam 
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Dec 12, 2017 | 1 min read
Researchers have undertaken a comprehensive study on the status of giant clams across the world. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT