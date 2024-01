The same network of transcription factors may be responsible for both cleft palate and neural tube defects, according to a new study connecting mouse and human data.

Mutations in One Gene Linked to Two Separate Birth Defects

Mutations in One Gene Linked to Two Separate Birth Defects

Mutations in One Gene Linked to Two Separate Birth Defects

The same network of transcription factors may be responsible for both cleft palate and neural tube defects, according to a new study connecting mouse and human data.

The same network of transcription factors may be responsible for both cleft palate and neural tube defects, according to a new study connecting mouse and human data.