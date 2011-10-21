ADVERTISEMENT
Court: Scientist’s Emails Are Private
Kerry Grens
| Apr 22, 2014
| 2 min read
Judges rule that climate scientist Michael Mann’s communications are not subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.
Opinion: Super Storm Sandy
Kevin Trenberth
| Oct 30, 2012
| 3 min read
What role did climate change play in this week’s massive hurricane?
Climategate: Case Closed
Bob Grant
| Jul 20, 2012
| 1 min read
Police in the UK declare their investigation of the infamous email hacking scandal over, but fail to finger the perpetrators of the attack.
Victory for Climate Scientist
Jef Akst
| Mar 5, 2012
| 1 min read
The State Supreme Court denies the attorney general’s request to have the University of Virginia turn over detailed records regarding the work of its former climate researcher Michael Mann.
More Climate Emails Hacked
Cristina Luiggi
| Nov 28, 2011
| 2 min read
Around 5,000 new, hacked emails from a climate research unit in the UK have been released on the Internet.
Climate Change Not Exaggerated
Jef Akst
| Oct 21, 2011
| 1 min read
A study funded by climate change skeptics confirms that global warming is happening at the rate questioned by "Climategate."
