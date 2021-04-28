clinical data

ADVERTISEMENT
Illustration of liver with veins in blue and arteries in red
Ethanol-Making Microbe Tied to Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
A study adds to evidence linking gut bacteria to liver conditions in people who don’t drink excessive amounts of alcohol. 
A black and white photo of a woman in a plumed hat in a laboratory classroom with several men
Birth of The Pill, 1956–1960
Andy Carstens | Oct 3, 2022 | 2 min read
Researchers overseeing the clinical trial for the first FDA-approved oral contraceptive claimed the drug gave the Puerto Rican participants power over their family planning. Critics claimed the women were exploited.
Woman holding a glass of water in one hand and pill in the other
Daily Multivitamin May Slow Cognitive Decline in Seniors
Andy Carstens | Sep 14, 2022 | 2 min read
Researchers caution that it’s too soon to recommend supplements based on the results of a new study.
A 3D rendering of a neuron
Independent FDA Advisory Panel Recommends Approving ALS Drug
Amanda Heidt | Sep 8, 2022 | 4 min read
The group’s 7-2 ruling in favor of the therapeutic represents a shift from previous deliberations, in which data on its effectiveness was deemed insufficient.
An adhesive patch designed by researchers at MIT on a blue background
Small Wearable Patch Performs Continuous Ultrasound
Catherine Offord | Jul 29, 2022 | 2 min read
A device designed by researchers at MIT can image the wearer’s internal organs for up to 48 hours, even as that person exercises, so long as they stay wired up to imaging equipment.
A gloved hand holds a tweezer and pulls a section of DNA away from a double helix
First Person Dosed in Novel Gene Editing Clinical Trial
Amanda Heidt | Jul 12, 2022 | 4 min read
The biotech company Verve Therapeutics launched the study with the aim of using base editing to treat a genetic condition that causes high cholesterol and increases a person's risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
A conceptual 3D illustration of motor neurons degrading
Canada Approves Experimental ALS Therapy
Andy Carstens | Jun 14, 2022 | 3 min read
The country’s provisional go-ahead could increase pressure already being exerted on the US Food and Drug Administration to approve the therapy.
Open orange pill bottle with rounded white pills
What’s the Evidence for Fluvoxamine in COVID-19? 
Catherine Offord | May 20, 2022 | 7 min read
The US FDA’s decision not to grant an emergency use authorization for the antidepressant as a COVID-19 treatment highlights a lack of consensus among researchers about how to interpret clinical data on the drug.
Bacteria on the skin
Biotech Tries Manipulating the Skin Microbiome
Bianca Nogrady | Apr 18, 2022 | 8 min read
Researchers are revealing the complexity of the microbial community living on the body—and paving the way for new bacteria-targeting treatments for acne and other dermatological conditions.
An orange CRISPR Cas 9 enzyme cutting DNA
CRISPR-Based Treatment Successfully Lowers Toxic Protein Levels
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 2, 2022 | 3 min read
A first-of-its-kind gene therapy dramatically reduced misfolded protein levels in some clinical trial participants for up to six months and reduced levels in all participants for up to a year.
Doctor holding stethoscope in front of European Union flag
New EU Protocol Aims to Improve Clinical Trial Transparency
Sophie Fessl, PhD | Feb 16, 2022 | 4 min read
A new regulation and registry covering investigational medicinal products mandates reporting and supports multinational trials.
building sign
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Garners First Full Approval
Chloe Tenn | Nov 24, 2021 | 1 min read
Health Canada has given the single COVID-19 shot the official greenlight for use in people 18 and older.
blue and white building sign
Biden Picks Robert Califf to Head the FDA for a Second Time
Chloe Tenn | Nov 12, 2021 | 2 min read
The cardiologist was briefly the FDA Commissioner in the Obama Administration, and now has a second chance to act on plans he tried to implement during his first tenure.
Molecular structure of fluvoxamine
A Closer Look at the New Fluvoxamine Trial Data
Catherine Offord | Nov 2, 2021 | 8 min read
Authors of a newly published study on the use of an antidepressant for COVID-19 claim the drug greatly reduces hospitalizations and mortality. But some experts question whether that’s really what the data show.
An artistic rendering of blue neurons against a white background
Participant’s Diagnosis Halts Gene Therapy Clinical Trial
Amanda Heidt | Aug 12, 2021 | 3 min read
The FDA pauses the research program on a lentivirus-based treatment for a rare neurological condition after a patient developed a bone marrow disorder that could presage leukemia.
A person wearing a purple glove holds out a blue pill
Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Is Poised for a Makeover
Shawna Williams | Jun 1, 2021 | 9 min read
With multiple microbiota therapeutics in the pipeline for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection, clinicians foresee a shift in treatment options for the condition.
A hospital corridor with empty gurney
Severe Symptoms of MIS-C Typically Clear Within Six Months: Study
Catherine Offord | May 26, 2021 | 3 min read
Some children who experience the severe inflammatory condition after COVID-19 may continue to experience milder problems such as muscle weakness or anxiety even after that period, according to a small observational study in the UK.
A pregnant figure is shaded in blue and outlined in blue, pink, and purple
Blood Biomarkers Predict the Onset of Labor: Study
Abby Olena, PhD | May 6, 2021 | 3 min read
Researchers integrated information from 45 protein, metabolite, and immune data points to identify a window two to four weeks before a pregnant person will go into labor.
Pandemic Accelerates Trend Toward Remote Clinical Trials
Jef Akst | May 1, 2021 | 8 min read
Now more than ever before, recruiting patients for a research study doesn’t have to mean getting them to leave their homes.
EXCLUSIVE
Assorted pills and tablets
Frontiers Pulls Special COVID-19 Issue After Content Dispute
Catherine Offord | Apr 28, 2021 | 8 min read
The issue’s guest editors resign after falling out with the publisher over the management of papers, including a rejected manuscript on ivermectin, that were submitted for a special issue on drug repurposing for COVID-19.
