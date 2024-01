The research has caveats, including side effects and a lack of durability in the benefits of a single dose.

Psilocybin Relieves Some Treatment-Resistant Depression Cases: Trial

Psilocybin Relieves Some Treatment-Resistant Depression Cases: Trial

The research has caveats, including side effects and a lack of durability in the benefits of a single dose.

The research has caveats, including side effects and a lack of durability in the benefits of a single dose.