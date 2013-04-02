ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. coelocanth

coelocanth

Genome Digest
Dan Cossins | May 7, 2013 | 6 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
The Falsity of Living Fossils
Ed Yong | Apr 2, 2013 | 3 min read
New studies of tadpole shrimp and other organisms show that the term “living fossil” is inaccurate and misleading.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT