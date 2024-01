Data from mouse models for mild coronavirus infections and human tissue samples offer further evidence that it doesn’t take a severe infection—or even infection of brain cells at all—to cause long-term neurological symptoms.

Brain Fog Caused by Long COVID and Chemo Appear Similar

