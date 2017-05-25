ADVERTISEMENT
The Researchers Who Pivoted to COVID-19: One Year On
The Scientist checks in on scientists who switched gears to combat the pandemic.
Colombian Engineers’ Ventilators to Be Tested in COVID Patients
Katarina Zimmer | Jul 7, 2020 | 5 min read
In just a few months, researchers have constructed low-cost ventilators that can keep sedated pigs alive. Getting them to work safely and reliably in people is the next challenge.
Image of the Day: Spotted Toad
Emily Makowski | Dec 13, 2019 | 2 min read
The starry night harlequin toad was lost to science for nearly 30 years until an indigenous community in Colombia permitted conservation biologists to visit its habitat in April.
APOE Mutation Linked to Protection From Alzheimer’s: Case Study
Catherine Offord | Nov 5, 2019 | 2 min read
A woman whose DNA suggested she’d develop early-onset dementia staved off cognitive decline for decades.
rows of banana trees
Dreaded Banana-Infecting Fungus Spreads to Latin America
Shawna Williams | Aug 20, 2019 | 1 min read
Researchers confirm TR4’s presence in Colombia, increasing concerns about the future of the industry.
Grad Student Acquitted in Thesis-Sharing Case
Kerry Grens | May 25, 2017 | 2 min read
Diego Gomez was facing jail time in Colombia for posting someone else’s copyrighted thesis online.
