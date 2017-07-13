ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Congenital Zika Syndrome
Congenital Zika Syndrome
Parts of U.S. Saw an Increase in Zika-Linked Birth Defects in 2016
Katarina Zimmer
| Jan 26, 2018
| 2 min read
The rise occurred in areas with confirmed local transmission, according to a new CDC report.
Maternal Response to Zika Damages Mouse Fetuses
Catherine Offord
| Jan 5, 2018
| 2 min read
Signaling pathways triggered by the mother’s immune system may cause complications during fetal development.
Pregnant Women Absent from Zika Vaccine Trials
Aggie Mika
| Aug 14, 2017
| 6 min read
Some vaccine developers are taking steps to include them, in line with bioethicists' urging, but it will likely take years before any expectant mothers are enrolled.
Zika Vaccines Protect Mouse Fetuses
Aggie Mika
| Jul 13, 2017
| 6 min read
The first-of-its-kind study follows on the heels of ethicists’ urging vaccine developers to conduct clinical trials in pregnant women.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT