ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Congenital Zika Syndrome

Congenital Zika Syndrome

Parts of U.S. Saw an Increase in Zika-Linked Birth Defects in 2016
Katarina Zimmer | Jan 26, 2018 | 2 min read
The rise occurred in areas with confirmed local transmission, according to a new CDC report. 
Maternal Response to Zika Damages Mouse Fetuses
Catherine Offord | Jan 5, 2018 | 2 min read
Signaling pathways triggered by the mother’s immune system may cause complications during fetal development.
Pregnant Women Absent from Zika Vaccine Trials
Aggie Mika | Aug 14, 2017 | 6 min read
Some vaccine developers are taking steps to include them, in line with bioethicists' urging, but it will likely take years before any expectant mothers are enrolled.
Zika Vaccines Protect Mouse Fetuses
Aggie Mika | Jul 13, 2017 | 6 min read
The first-of-its-kind study follows on the heels of ethicists’ urging vaccine developers to conduct clinical trials in pregnant women.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT