Image of the Day: Eye of Pig
The Scientist Staff | Sep 6, 2017 | 1 min read
This 10-centimeter-wide pig eye replica includes even the most intricate of blood vessels, some no wider than 30 micrometers.
Image of the Day: Flying Blood Bag
The Scientist Staff | Aug 22, 2017 | 1 min read
A novel contrast agent capable of staining the finest blood vessels reveals an elaborate, entwined network in this pigeon’s CT scan. 
