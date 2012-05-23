ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Photographs of the December 2021 issue's contributors
Contributors
Meet some of the people featured in the December 2021 issue of The Scientist.
Contributors
Contributors

Meet some of the people featured in the December 2021 issue of The Scientist.

Meet some of the people featured in the December 2021 issue of The Scientist.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. contributed article

contributed article

Photographs of the October 2021 issue's contributors
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Oct 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the October 2021 issue of The Scientist.
A collection of headshots
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Aug 1, 2021 | 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the August 2021 issue of The Scientist.
Contributors
Asher Jones and Kerry Grens | Apr 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the April 2021 issue of The Scientist.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Feb 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the February 2021 issue of The Scientist.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Dec 1, 2020 | 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the December 2020 issue of The Scientist.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Nov 1, 2020 | 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the November 2020 issue of The Scientist.
Contributors
Amanda Heidt | Oct 1, 2020 | 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the October 2020 issue of The Scientist.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Sep 1, 2020 | 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the September 2020 issue of The Scientist.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Jul 13, 2020 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the July/August 2020 issue of The Scientist.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | May 1, 2020 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2020 issue of The Scientist.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Apr 1, 2020 | 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the April 2020 issue of The Scientist.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Mar 1, 2020 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the March 2020 issue of The Scientist.
Contributed Article: Landing a Job in Pharma
Alan Edwards | May 23, 2012 | 3 min read
Scientists who pursue advanced degrees are typically smart. They are driven. And they are no doubt passionate about their work. But can they cut it in industry?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT