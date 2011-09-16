ADVERTISEMENT
crocodile
Ancient Croc Found
Jef Akst
| Sep 16, 2011
| 1 min read
Researchers discover a new fossil of an ancient 20-foot-long crocodile in the same coal mine where the world’s largest snake was found.
