The small molecule is effective in tomato and wheat in laboratory trials, but its scalability and applicability to real-world agriculture remains to be seen.

Drug Helps Plants Resist Drought: Study

Drug Helps Plants Resist Drought: Study

The small molecule is effective in tomato and wheat in laboratory trials, but its scalability and applicability to real-world agriculture remains to be seen.

The small molecule is effective in tomato and wheat in laboratory trials, but its scalability and applicability to real-world agriculture remains to be seen.