ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
crowd sourcing
crowd sourcing
Fighting Canavan Disease
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 30, 2018
| 1 min read
Meet the family seeking to fund research into a rare disease that afflicts their two boys.
Eliza's Story
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 30, 2018
| 1 min read
Watch the viral video that helped the family of a child with Sanfilippo syndrome raise more than $2 million.
Maps for Disease
Jef Akst
| Nov 10, 2014
| 2 min read
A collaboration between Doctors Without Borders, the Red Cross, and other organizations aims to map developing cities across the globe to improve disease response efforts.
GeneHub’s Crowdfunding Flub
Kerry Grens
| Sep 29, 2014
| 1 min read
A campaign to build a direct-to-consumer genome sequencing service pulls the plug after two days of fundraising.
The Crowd Takes On the Computer
Kerry Grens
| May 1, 2014
| 4 min read
Gangs of nonexperts are outperforming science’s best efforts at automating biological problem solving.
Biotech, Meet Crowdfunding
Kerry Grens
| Feb 13, 2014
| 4 min read
Proposed regulations from the US Securities and Exchange Commission have the biotech industry tuning in to the roar of the crowd.
Gamers to Fight Tree Ailment
Chris Palmer
| Aug 20, 2013
| 2 min read
A new Facebook game called Fraxinus hopes to crowdsource the solution to protecting the common ash tree from a devastating fungus.
Public Solves Protein Structure
Jef Akst
| Sep 18, 2011
| 4 min read
Players of an online game that allows users to adjust how proteins are folded have solved a decade-long protein structure mystery.
