crowd sourcing

Fighting Canavan Disease
The Scientist Staff | Apr 30, 2018 | 1 min read
Meet the family seeking to fund research into a rare disease that afflicts their two boys.
Eliza's Story
The Scientist Staff | Apr 30, 2018 | 1 min read
Watch the viral video that helped the family of a child with Sanfilippo syndrome raise more than $2 million.
Maps for Disease
Jef Akst | Nov 10, 2014 | 2 min read
A collaboration between Doctors Without Borders, the Red Cross, and other organizations aims to map developing cities across the globe to improve disease response efforts.
GeneHub’s Crowdfunding Flub
Kerry Grens | Sep 29, 2014 | 1 min read
A campaign to build a direct-to-consumer genome sequencing service pulls the plug after two days of fundraising.
The Crowd Takes On the Computer
Kerry Grens | May 1, 2014 | 4 min read
Gangs of nonexperts are outperforming science’s best efforts at automating biological problem solving.
Biotech, Meet Crowdfunding
Kerry Grens | Feb 13, 2014 | 4 min read
Proposed regulations from the US Securities and Exchange Commission have the biotech industry tuning in to the roar of the crowd.  
Gamers to Fight Tree Ailment
Chris Palmer | Aug 20, 2013 | 2 min read
A new Facebook game called Fraxinus hopes to crowdsource the solution to protecting the common ash tree from a devastating fungus.
Public Solves Protein Structure
Jef Akst | Sep 18, 2011 | 4 min read
Players of an online game that allows users to adjust how proteins are folded have solved a decade-long protein structure mystery.
