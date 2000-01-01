A detailed analysis of cryptochrome 4 shows that the protein is highly sensitive to magnetic fields in vitro, but some researchers dispute the authors’ assertion that the findings could help explain avian magnetoreception.

New Study Fuels Debate About Source of Birds’ Magnetic Sense

