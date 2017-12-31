ADVERTISEMENT
Why Swearing and Pain Go Hand in Hand
Emma Byrne | Jan 1, 2018 | 3 min read
Screaming obscenities when you stub your toe makes perfect biological sense.
Contributors
Jef Akst and Katarina Zimmer | Jan 1, 2018 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the January 2018 issue of The Scientist.
Swearing Off Pain
The Scientist Staff | Dec 31, 2017 | 1 min read
Author Emma Byrne runs down the benefits of cursing, among them an enhanced ability to withstand pain.
